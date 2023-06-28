Marcus Semien and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers square off at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 64 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .218/.297/.369 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 66 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .226/.264/.332 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Dunning has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2 at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .283/.343/.461 slash line on the season.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, 19 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .258/.331/.500 slash line on the year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

