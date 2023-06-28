The Texas Rangers (48-31) will look to Adolis Garcia, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (34-44) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA).

Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-8, 6.72 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 6.72 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.

Wentz has collected one quality start this year.

Wentz will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance).

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Joey Wentz vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is first in the league with 755 total hits and first in MLB action with 468 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and are sixth in all of MLB with 106 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Wentz has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out five.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (6-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Friday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89 and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 17 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Dane Dunning vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 294 runs scored this season. They have a .228 batting average this campaign with 70 home runs (28th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI in five innings this season.

