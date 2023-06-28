Tigers vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 28
The Texas Rangers (48-31) will look to Adolis Garcia, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (34-44) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-8, 6.72 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.72 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
- Wentz has collected one quality start this year.
- Wentz will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance).
- So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Joey Wentz vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is first in the league with 755 total hits and first in MLB action with 468 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and are sixth in all of MLB with 106 home runs.
- Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Wentz has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out five.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (6-1) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Friday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89 and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 17 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
Dane Dunning vs. Tigers
- The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 294 runs scored this season. They have a .228 batting average this campaign with 70 home runs (28th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI in five innings this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.