Tyler Nevin -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is hitting .146 with a home run and three walks.
  • In five of 17 games this year, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Nevin has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
.235 AVG .083
.316 OBP .148
.412 SLG .083
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
4/2 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • Dunning (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
