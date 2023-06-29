On Thursday, Amed Rosario (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 13 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .252.

Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last games.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 46 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in one of 72 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .301 AVG .204 .361 OBP .242 .448 SLG .238 16 XBH 3 1 HR 0 14 RBI 8 29/13 K/BB 32/7 6 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings