Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, Amed Rosario (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 13 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .252.
- Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last games.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 46 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in one of 72 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.301
|AVG
|.204
|.361
|OBP
|.242
|.448
|SLG
|.238
|16
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|8
|29/13
|K/BB
|32/7
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.87 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.87), 39th in WHIP (1.217), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
