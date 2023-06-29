Andy Ibanez -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .232.
  • Ibanez has recorded a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 22
.244 AVG .217
.261 OBP .270
.419 SLG .391
8 XBH 8
3 HR 2
7 RBI 7
20/2 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 12th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.