Thursday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 23, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Brewers.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .143 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this season (nine of 30), with multiple hits three times (10.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this year.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
.108 AVG .170
.154 OBP .200
.135 SLG .234
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
11/2 K/BB 16/1
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.87 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.87), 39th in WHIP (1.217), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
