Thursday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-58) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 29.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-5) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-8).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have won 24 out of the 41 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 6-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 61.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored 318 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

