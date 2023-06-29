Shane Bieber starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -160 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 41 total times this season. They've finished 24-17 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 6-6 (50%).

The Guardians have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-43-4 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 19-21 18-9 21-31 25-25 14-15

