Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 53 home runs.

Cleveland's .374 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (318 total runs).

The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest average in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.266).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bieber enters this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bieber will look to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals - Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Logan Allen -

