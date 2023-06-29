The Cleveland Guardians (39-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-58) will clash on Thursday, June 29 at Kauffman Stadium, with Shane Bieber starting for the Guardians and Zack Greinke taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.69 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.87 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 6-6 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 6-1 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Royals have come away with 19 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) José Ramírez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Myles Straw 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+165)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

