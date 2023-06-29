Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals square off at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (5-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Bieber has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.69), 43rd in WHIP (1.230), and 59th in K/9 (6.9).

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 5.2 5 1 1 2 1 at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .294/.363/.524 so far this season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 82 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .259/.337/.347 slash line so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 78 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .244/.287/.419 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashing .260/.294/.470 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 at Rays Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

