The Kansas City Royals (22-58) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Cleveland Guardians (39-40), at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-5) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-8).

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.69 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.87 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians' Bieber (5-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.69 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-8 with a 4.87 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed a 4.87 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.

Greinke has recorded one quality start this season.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season entering this game.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 39-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.87), 39th in WHIP (1.217), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

