WNBA action on Thursday will see Sug Sutton and the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) hosting NaLyssa Smith and the Indiana Fever (5-9) at Footprint Center, with the matchup tipping at 10:00 PM ET.

Indiana suffered defeat by a final score of 88-80 in its last game against Las Vegas. Leading the way on offense for the Fever was Aliyah Boston, who ended the game with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Erica Wheeler posted 20 points. With a final score of 77-62, Phoenix lost to Dallas the last time out. Brittney Griner led the team (20 PTS, 2 BLK, 58.3 FG%).

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-160 to win)

Fever (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+135 to win)

Mercury (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-3.5)

Fever (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

Fever Season Stats

With 82.8 points per game on offense, the Fever rank sixth in the WNBA. Defensively, they cede 84.8 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

Indiana has been shining when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in boards per game (36.6) and best in boards allowed per contest (33.2).

The Fever are dishing out only 17.8 dimes per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

Indiana ranks seventh in the WNBA at 12.9 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

This year, the Fever are draining 6.5 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.2% (eighth-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to threes, Indiana's defense is struggling, as it ranks third-worst in the league in treys allowed (8.2 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (37%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever have been worse offensively at home, where they score 80.8 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 83.9 per game. Defensively, they are much better when playing at home, where they surrender 81 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to score 86.9 per game.

Indiana rebounds better at home than on the road (37 RPG at home, 36.3 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (33 at home, 33.3 on the road).

On average, the Fever assist on more shots at home than they do on the road (18 at home, 17.7 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Indiana is turning the ball over more in home games (13.6 per game) than away (12.4), and is forcing more turnovers at home (11.8 per game) compared to on the road (11.4).

The Fever knock down 1.1 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.9).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (29.3% in home games compared to 33.7% on the road).

This year, Indiana averages 6.2 three-pointers conceded at home and 9.3 on the road (while conceding 30.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 40.2% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Fever have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Indiana is 10-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Fever have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

