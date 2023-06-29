After batting .158 with a triple and a walk in his past 10 games, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Cody Bradford) at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .185 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .286 AVG .083 .333 OBP .154 .357 SLG .167 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings