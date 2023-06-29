Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .158 with a triple and a walk in his past 10 games, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Cody Bradford) at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rangers
|Tigers vs Rangers Odds
|Tigers vs Rangers Prediction
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .185 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.286
|AVG
|.083
|.333
|OBP
|.154
|.357
|SLG
|.167
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bradford makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the left-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Detroit Tigers without allowing a hit.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.