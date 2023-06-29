Jonathan Schoop -- batting .240 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop has six doubles and 12 walks while batting .200.
  • In 22 of 50 games this year (44.0%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 50 games this year.
  • In three games this year, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 12 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 26
.222 AVG .182
.323 OBP .225
.296 SLG .212
4 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 4
11/8 K/BB 24/4
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.