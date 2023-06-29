Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .230 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this season (40.8%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 71 games (19.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.231
|.311
|OBP
|.333
|.356
|SLG
|.427
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|20
|35/16
|K/BB
|29/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.87), 39th in WHIP (1.217), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
