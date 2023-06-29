Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .272 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Carpenter has recorded a hit in 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (18.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.364
|AVG
|.169
|.408
|OBP
|.231
|.576
|SLG
|.424
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|9
|15/5
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 81 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Bradford (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Detroit Tigers without surrendering a hit.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
