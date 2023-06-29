The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.250 AVG .222
.337 OBP .305
.361 SLG .278
6 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 4
20/10 K/BB 12/9
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.