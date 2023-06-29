Steven Kwan -- batting .295 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 54 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

In 79 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 20.3% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (51.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .253 AVG .263 .364 OBP .311 .353 SLG .341 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 26/24 K/BB 19/13 6 SB 6

