Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 2:05 PM on June 29.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (38.2%) in those contests.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (296 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule