How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Globe Life Field.
Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 71 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .360 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 296 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.268 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Olson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Pablo Lopez
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Bailey Ober
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Andrew Heaney
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Martín Pérez
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Jon Gray
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|-
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|James Kaprielian
