Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 13 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while batting .247.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (20.5%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (38.4%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.301
|AVG
|.197
|.361
|OBP
|.235
|.448
|SLG
|.230
|16
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|8
|29/13
|K/BB
|33/7
|6
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Steele (8-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.62), 12th in WHIP (1.063), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
