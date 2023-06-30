The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .233 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), Ibanez has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded at least two.

In five games this season, he has homered (10.0%, and 3.0% of his trips to the plate).

In 12 games this season (24.0%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (34.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .244 AVG .219 .261 OBP .278 .419 SLG .384 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 7 RBI 8 20/2 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings