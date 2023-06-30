On Friday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .138 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 31 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In four games this year (12.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (12.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .108 AVG .160 .154 OBP .189 .135 SLG .220 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings