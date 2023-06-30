Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Eric Haase (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple and five RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .221.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.0%), homering in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (20.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.269
|AVG
|.176
|.310
|OBP
|.236
|.409
|SLG
|.225
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.77).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (5-7) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
