Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.053 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .189.
- In 21 of 49 games this year (42.9%) Arias has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.2%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this year (8.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 49 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.129
|AVG
|.243
|.260
|OBP
|.329
|.177
|SLG
|.443
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.62), 12th in WHIP (1.063), and 45th in K/9 (8).
