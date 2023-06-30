Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on June 30.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (8-2, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill (2-4, 5.61 ERA).

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (321 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule