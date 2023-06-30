Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for the game.

Guardians vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Guardians games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +140 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 79 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 19-22 18-10 21-31 25-26 14-15

