How to Watch the Guardians vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will see Cal Quantrill on the hill for the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 53 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 321 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.261 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Quantrill (2-4) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 30, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while allowing eight hits against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- In 11 starts this season, Quantrill has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Freddy Peralta
|6/25/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Corbin Burnes
|6/27/2023
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|6/28/2023
|Royals
|W 14-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Austin Cox
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|6/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Justin Steele
|7/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Marcus Stroman
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jameson Taillon
|7/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Bryce Elder
|7/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Kolby Allard
|7/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Jared Shuster
