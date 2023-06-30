Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will see Cal Quantrill on the hill for the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 53 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 321 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.261 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Quantrill (2-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 30, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while allowing eight hits against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 11 starts this season, Quantrill has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Jared Shuster

