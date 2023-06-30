The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has two doubles, two triples and three walks while batting .196.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.

Marisnick has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 24 games so far this year.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 12 .000 AVG .115 .000 OBP .179 .000 SLG .269 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

