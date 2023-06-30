Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .192 with six doubles and 12 walks.
- In 22 of 51 games this season (43.1%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this year.
- In three games this year, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.222
|AVG
|.169
|.323
|OBP
|.211
|.296
|SLG
|.197
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 7.01 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .304 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.