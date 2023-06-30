The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .192 with six doubles and 12 walks.

In 22 of 51 games this season (43.1%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this year.

In three games this year, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .222 AVG .169 .323 OBP .211 .296 SLG .197 4 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings