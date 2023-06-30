Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .296.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Naylor enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44.4% of his games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.308
|AVG
|.284
|.347
|OBP
|.326
|.504
|SLG
|.448
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|32
|22/10
|K/BB
|24/8
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Steele (8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.62), 12th in WHIP (1.063), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
