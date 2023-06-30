The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .296.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Naylor enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 44.4% of his games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 30.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .308 AVG .284 .347 OBP .326 .504 SLG .448 14 XBH 14 6 HR 4 26 RBI 32 22/10 K/BB 24/8 2 SB 3

