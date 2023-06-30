Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .238 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.
- In 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- In 78 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this season (12.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 27 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.203
|AVG
|.268
|.264
|OBP
|.350
|.280
|SLG
|.324
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/17
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Steele (8-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.62), 12th in WHIP (1.063), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
