Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 55 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 52.5% of his games this season (42 of 80), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.253
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.314
|.353
|SLG
|.343
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|26/24
|K/BB
|19/13
|6
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Steele (8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks seventh, 1.063 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
