The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Spencer Torkelson and Ryan McMahon among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 25th in MLB play with 73 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.8 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Tigers' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Lorenzen is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season.

Lorenzen will try to build on a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers L 8-3 Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers L 10-2 Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd - 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Joey Wentz JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Reese Olson Hogan Harris 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Medina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.