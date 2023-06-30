On Friday, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (35-45) visit the Colorado Rockies (32-51) at Coors Field. Michael Lorenzen will get the call for the Tigers, while Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (-105). The matchup's over/under has been set at 11 runs.

Tigers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (5-7, 7.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Tigers have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 29, or 39.7%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 29-44 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Javier Báez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+110) Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.