You can find player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Ryan McMahon and others on the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Coors Field.

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Lorenzen Stats

The Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 13 starts this season.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 25 5.0 7 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Jun. 20 6.0 6 1 1 7 3 vs. Braves Jun. 14 6.0 9 6 6 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 6.2 7 6 6 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 3 7.0 2 1 1 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .223/.304/.392 on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 77 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .264/.345/.476 slash line on the year.

McMahon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .287/.342/.462 on the season.

Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

