Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tyler Freeman -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has six doubles and three walks while batting .291.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 19 games so far this year.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.333
|AVG
|.258
|.385
|OBP
|.273
|.458
|SLG
|.355
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Steele (8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.62), 12th in WHIP (1.063), and 45th in K/9 (8).
