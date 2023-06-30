Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (12.3%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven home a run in 15 games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.

In 29 games this year (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .262 AVG .234 .360 OBP .306 .411 SLG .333 10 XBH 6 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 23/16 K/BB 28/11 6 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings