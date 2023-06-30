Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
  • McKinstry has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (12.3%).
  • Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has driven home a run in 15 games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
  • In 29 games this year (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 37
.262 AVG .234
.360 OBP .306
.411 SLG .333
10 XBH 6
3 HR 2
12 RBI 7
23/16 K/BB 28/11
6 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.77).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Gomber (5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
