Which team is favored to win the AAC in 2023? Tulane (+250) and SMU (+300) are among the top contenders, with the rest of the top teams and their odds outlined below.

Want to place a futures bet on the AAC winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Odds to Win the AAC

Team Odds to Win AAC Tulane +250 SMU +300 UTSA +400 Florida Atlantic +650 Memphis +700 Temple +2000 North Texas +2500 Navy +3000 East Carolina +4000 South Florida +5000 Tulsa +5000 UAB +6000 Rice +6000 Charlotte +15000

Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!

AAC Upcoming Games

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on NBC

2:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on NBC Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+ East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Peacock

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Peacock Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU Akron Zips at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Cincinnati Bearcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Memphis Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1 South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.