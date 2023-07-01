Adam Fantilli 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli is currently +3500 -- see below for more stats and information.
Adam Fantilli's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +3500 (7th in NHL)
Adam Fantilli 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|15:17
|504:29
|Goals
|0.3
|9
|Assists
|0.3
|10
|Points
|0.6
|19
|Hits
|0.8
|25
|Takeaways
|0.4
|13
|Giveaways
|0.3
|10
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Adam Fantilli's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
