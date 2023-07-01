In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli is currently +3500 -- see below for more stats and information.

Adam Fantilli's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +3500 (7th in NHL)

Adam Fantilli 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 15:17 504:29 Goals 0.3 9 Assists 0.3 10 Points 0.6 19 Hits 0.8 25 Takeaways 0.4 13 Giveaways 0.3 10 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Adam Fantilli's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

