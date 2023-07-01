The Akron Zips rank seventh in the MAC, with +3000 odds to win the conference title in 2023. See the article below for more details on the team's futures championship odds.

Akron Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Akron 2023 Schedule

Akron will have the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (61). In 2023, the Zips will match up with teams that had winning records last season, including that won nine or more games, while facing squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Temple September 2 1 - Morgan State September 9 2 - @ Kentucky September 16 3 - @ Indiana September 23 4 - Buffalo September 30 5 - Northern Illinois October 7 6 - @ Central Michigan October 14 7 - @ Bowling Green October 21 8 - Kent State November 1 10 - @ Miami (OH) November 8 11 - @ Eastern Michigan November 14 12 - Ohio November 24 13 -

