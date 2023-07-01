An over/under of 3.5 wins means the Akron Zips aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Akron Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -140 +115 58.3%

Zips' 2022 Performance

Akron ranked 81st in total offense (371.4 yards per game) and 90th in total defense (404.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

Akron had the 90th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (242.3 allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking 18th-best with 281.9 passing yards per game.

Akron won only one game at home last year, and one away from home.

The Zips won every game when favored (1-0) but only one as underdogs (1-10).

Akron's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats DJ Iron QB 2,592 YDS (66.9%) / 10 TD / 7 INT

312 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 26.0 RUSH YPG Alex Adams WR 63 REC / 855 YDS / 9 TD / 71.3 YPG Shocky Jacques-Louis WR 74 REC / 911 YDS / 2 TD / 75.9 YPG Cam Wiley RB 487 YDS / 5 TD / 40.6 YPG / 4.6 YPC Bubba Arslanian LB 94 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Victor Jones DL 45 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Nate Thompson DB 53 TKL / 0.0 TFL Darrian Lewis DB 36 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Zips' Strength of Schedule

The Zips will have the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last year (61).

Taking into account its MAC opponents' combined win total last year (47), Akron has the 71st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Akron will face six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features one team that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Akron 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Temple September 2 - - 2 Morgan State September 9 - - 3 @ Kentucky September 16 - - 4 @ Indiana September 23 - - 5 Buffalo September 30 - - 6 Northern Illinois October 7 - - 7 @ Central Michigan October 14 - - 8 @ Bowling Green October 21 - - 10 Kent State November 1 - - 11 @ Miami (OH) November 8 - - 12 @ Eastern Michigan November 14 - - 13 Ohio November 24 - -

