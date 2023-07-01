Alex DeBrincat 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Could the Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +6000.
Alex DeBrincat's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Alex DeBrincat 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|18:15
|584:27
|Goals
|0.5
|15
|Assists
|0.4
|13
|Points
|0.9
|28
|Hits
|0.5
|16
|Takeaways
|0.5
|17
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Alex DeBrincat's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+
