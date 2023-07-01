Alex Wright is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Alex Wright Injury Status

Wright is currently not on the injured list.

Is Wright your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Alex Wright 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Rep Wright and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Browns Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alex Wright 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 2 Jets 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 3 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 14 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 15 Ravens 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.