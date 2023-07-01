Anthony Walker is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Anthony Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently listed as active.

Is Walker your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Anthony Walker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 13 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Walker and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Browns Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Anthony Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0.0 2.0 4 0 2 Week 3 Steelers 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.