The Bowling Green Falcons' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, five, is rather low.

Bowling Green Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 +130 -155 43.5%

Falcons' 2022 Performance

Bowling Green ranked 24th-worst in total offense (334.4 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 103rd with 419.6 yards allowed per contest.

On offense, Bowling Green ranked 62nd in FBS with 235.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 99th in passing yards allowed per contest (250.7).

At home last year, BG was 3-3. On the road, the Falcons went 3-3.

As favorites the Falcons picked up only two victories (2-2). When underdogs they went 4-5.

Bowling Green's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Matt McDonald QB 2,666 YDS (60.9%) / 22 TD / 9 INT

-7 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG Odieu Hiliare WR 59 REC / 763 YDS / 6 TD / 58.7 YPG Tyrone Broden WR 32 REC / 506 YDS / 7 TD / 38.9 YPG Taron Keith RB 195 YDS / 1 TD / 15.0 YPG / 4.1 YPC

34 REC / 345 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 26.5 REC YPG Karl Brooks DL 39 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK Chris Bacon DB 57 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Darren Anders LB 57 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK DJ Taylor LB 51 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT

Falcons' Strength of Schedule

The Falcons are playing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Using its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Bowling Greenwill be playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Bowling Green has six games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last year.

Bowling Green 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Liberty September 2 - - 2 Eastern Illinois September 9 - - 3 @ Michigan September 16 - - 4 Ohio September 23 - - 5 @ Georgia Tech September 30 - - 6 @ Miami (OH) October 7 - - 7 @ Buffalo October 14 - - 8 Akron October 21 - - 10 Ball State November 1 - - 11 @ Kent State November 8 - - 12 Toledo November 14 - - 13 @ Western Michigan November 21 - -

