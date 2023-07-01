Brian Branch is +2000 to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are eighth-best in the league.

Brian Branch 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +2000 8th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Brian Branch Insights

With 245.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked third-worst in the NFL, the Lions had to rely on their eighth-ranked passing offense (251.8 passing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

With 146.5 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, Detroit was forced to ask its 11th-ranked running game (128.2 rushing yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

