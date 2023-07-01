At +10000, the Cincinnati Bearcats sport the 11th-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big 12 in 2023. They also have +50000 odds to bring home the national championship. Dig into the odds and other data below prior to making a futures bet.

Want to bet on any of Cincinnati's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Cincinnati Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Cincinnati's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Cincinnati 2023 Schedule

Cincinnati will face the 62nd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Bearcats' schedule features nine games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes one versus a team with nine or more victories and zero against squads that notched three or fewer wins.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Eastern Kentucky September 2 1 - @ Pittsburgh September 9 2 - Miami (OH) September 16 3 - Oklahoma September 23 4 - @ BYU September 29 5 - Iowa State October 14 7 - Baylor October 21 8 - @ Oklahoma State October 28 9 - UCF November 4 10 - @ Houston November 11 11 - @ West Virginia November 18 12 - Kansas November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Cincinnati gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.