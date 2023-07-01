The 2023 win total set for the Cincinnati Bearcats, 5.5, predicts it's going to be a bad year.

Cincinnati Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Bearcats' 2022 Performance

On offense, Cincinnati ranked 80th in FBS with 371.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 29th in total defense (335.5 yards allowed per contest).

Cincinnati had the 55th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (242.4 passing yards per game), and it was better on defense, ranking 11th-best with only 182.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Last season Cincy was 5-1 at home and 3-2 away.

The Bearcats won every game as favorites (9-0), but they were winless as underdogs (0-4).

Cincinnati's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Ben Bryant QB 2,732 YDS (61.3%) / 21 TD / 7 INT Tyler Scott WR 55 REC / 899 YDS / 9 TD / 69.2 YPG Charles McClelland RB 849 YDS / 7 TD / 65.3 YPG / 5.8 YPC Tre Tucker WR 52 REC / 672 YDS / 3 TD / 51.7 YPG Ivan Pace Jr. LB 106 TKL / 14.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK Bryon Threats DB 49 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT Deshawn Pace LB 50 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Ty Van Fossen LB 58 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Bearcats' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Bearcats will be playing the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (16), Cincinnati has the eighth-easiest conference schedule in college football.

Cincinnati will play nine teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule will pair them against one team that had nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Cincinnati 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Eastern Kentucky September 2 - - 2 @ Pittsburgh September 9 - - 3 Miami (OH) September 16 - - 4 Oklahoma September 23 - - 5 @ BYU September 29 - - 7 Iowa State October 14 - - 8 Baylor October 21 - - 9 @ Oklahoma State October 28 - - 10 UCF November 4 - - 11 @ Houston November 11 - - 12 @ West Virginia November 18 - - 13 Kansas November 25 - -

